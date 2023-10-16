The best Google Pixel 8 series deals are ending today

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are now in the hands of early buyers, but if you were holding out for reviews, keep in mind that today ends the best deals for Google’s new hardware.

As with almost any product launch, pre-orders offered up some pretty sweet deals for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, most notably with the offer of free Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Watch 2 with the respective devices. Some retailers and carriers have also been offering straightforward discounts, super high trade-in values, and more.

And while Google’s new phones widely launched last week, today marks the end of this first round of deals. At 11:59 p.m. PT on October 16, virtually all of the best deals will be ending, both from Google directly and through retail and carrier partners. Some of the perks are already sold out too, such as on Amazon.

So, if you were hoping to get in on these offers, you should act fast.

Of course, this isn’t to say we’ll see great deals again in the future. Google has a long history of running Black Friday discounts and more over time, but we really don’t know if that will match the $350 and $200 freebies Google currently offers, or when the elevated trade-in deals will return.

Notably, too, Google Fi’s offers continue through January.

