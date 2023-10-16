 Skip to main content

The best Google Pixel 8 series deals are ending today

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Oct 16 2023 - 7:39 am PT
The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are now in the hands of early buyers, but if you were holding out for reviews, keep in mind that today ends the best deals for Google’s new hardware.

As with almost any product launch, pre-orders offered up some pretty sweet deals for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, most notably with the offer of free Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Watch 2 with the respective devices. Some retailers and carriers have also been offering straightforward discounts, super high trade-in values, and more.

And while Google’s new phones widely launched last week, today marks the end of this first round of deals. At 11:59 p.m. PT on October 16, virtually all of the best deals will be ending, both from Google directly and through retail and carrier partners. Some of the perks are already sold out too, such as on Amazon.

So, if you were hoping to get in on these offers, you should act fast.

Pixel 8

  • Google Store (free Pixel Buds Pro or $200 off Watch 2 + up to $650 trade-in)
  • Best Buy (free Pixel Buds Pro + up to $950 trade-in)
  • Amazon (free Pixel Buds Pro)
  • Mint Mobile ($120 off + free Pixel Buds Pro + 6 months free cellular service)
  • Verizon (free with trade-in + new line, more)
  • T-Mobile (up to free with trade-in)
  • AT&T (free with trade-in)

Pixel 8 Pro

  • Google Store (free Pixel Watch 2 + up to $750 trade-in)
  • Best Buy (free Pixel Watch 2 + up to $950 trade-in)
  • Amazon (free Pixel Watch 2)
  • Mint Mobile ($170 off + free Pixel Watch 2 + 6 months free cellular service)
  • Verizon (up to free with trade-in, free Pixel Watch 2, more)
  • T-Mobile (up to $800 off with trade-in)
  • AT&T (free with trade-in, more)

Of course, this isn’t to say we’ll see great deals again in the future. Google has a long history of running Black Friday discounts and more over time, but we really don’t know if that will match the $350 and $200 freebies Google currently offers, or when the elevated trade-in deals will return.

Notably, too, Google Fi’s offers continue through January.

