Pixel 8’s USB-C port will add lossless audio, video output can be enabled after all

Google has confirmed that the Pixel 8 series will soon support lossless audio over USB-C, but that same port can’t (officially) be used for video out.

In last week’s Reddit AMA for Android 14, Google’s Dave Burke directly confirmed that the Pixel 8 series does indeed support lossless audio output over USB-C. Or, it will at least. Android 14 is what opens the door to lossless audio output on a software level, but the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and other devices that want to support the higher audio quality will need to add support in their respective hardware abstraction layers.

Burke notes:

I’m excited about this feature (I may have personally asked the team for this quite a while ago, cough!). Basically what it does is ensure “bit perfect audio”, so audio bypasses the audio mixer, any processing effects, etc. We’ve added OS support – so the next step is for support from device makers and app developers. Pixel 8 and other OEMs are expected to support this mode in their hardware abstraction layer (HAL) implementations in later releases. App developers will need to adopt the new API for lossless audio to take advantage of. – Dave

Another trick over USB-C that was expected for the Pixel 8 series was video output over USB-C, which would have enabled the phone to drive an attached monitor. This was rumored to happen at one time, but didn’t make it to the final product.

However, on a hardware level, it is supported.

Using a method first shared by Mishaal Rahman, @mile_freak07 was able to get video output over USB-C working on a Pixel 8 Pro. He also then shared a Magisk module that can enable this quickly on other Pixel 8 devices, though you will need to have a rooted device. The option appears to work both on the existing stable software, as well as Android 14’s QPR1 beta release.

In theory, Google could enable this in the future through an update, and there’s certainly good reason to do so. Even back in Android 13, Google was working on a hidden “desktop mode” behind the scenes which would be useful on a phone plugged into a monitor. But, for now, that feature remains a work in progress.

I was able to get display output over USB-C working on my Pixel 8 Pro by enabling the prop mentioned by @MishaalRahman in the quoted tweet. https://t.co/rqwfDhCCHw pic.twitter.com/34rzXk5az6 — Mile (@mile_freak07) October 15, 2023

