Fitbit Sense 2 hits $250, Galaxy SmartTag 2 first discount at $24, Jabra Elite 7 Pro, more

The new Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch wasn’t on sale for Amazon’s fall Prime Day sale last week, but it is now. Dropping down to $250, the savings today carry over to the best price of the year on Jabra’s Elite 7 Pro ANC earbuds at $110, as well as the first discount on Samsung’s just-released Galaxy SmartTag 2 tracker at $24. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Fitbit Sense 2 now down to $250

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on the new Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch. After the fall Prime Day sale came and went last week without the chance to save, the discounts are finally going live this week. Price cuts are here now courtesy of Amazon, dropping all three styles to $250. Each one is down from the usual $300 going rate, saving you $50 while landing as the third-best price of the year. We fully break down just how today’s savings stack up below the fold, as well as over in our hands-on review.

As the latest flagship wearable from Fitbit, the new Sense 2 improves on the original by packing some new health monitoring tech into a slimmer wrist-friendly design than before. Alongside all of the other ways it has been able to keep tabs on fitness, there’s now a stress-monitoring EDA sensor which joins the built-in GPS, heart rate sensor, and sleep monitoring tech. There’s still 6-day battery life, as well one of the more robust ecosystems on the market for monitoring well-being and daily health.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro ANC earbuds sport multipoint Bluetooth

Amazon is now offering the best price of the year on the Jabra Elite 7 Pro. Now down to $110, this is down from the usual $200 price tag in order to save you $90. It’s an extra $10 below last week’s fall Prime Day mention and the best we’ve seen since December of last year. This is the second-best price to date at within $10 of that all-time low. See how Jabra balances the sound quality with all of the high-end features in our hands-on review.

Tthese flagship-caliber earbuds from Jabra arrive with active noise cancellation as the headlining feature on the Elite 7 Pro. Then there’s the true wireless design that brings a series of smart features into the mix like Google Assistant and multipoint Bluetooth to supplement the 8 hours of listening. Not to mention the companion charging case that bumps it up to 30 hours of usage.

Samsung’s just-released Galaxy SmartTag 2 sees first discount

Earlier this month, Samsung just launched its new SmartTag 2. Now, it’s already on sale. Courtesy of Amazon, the new item finder sells for $24. It’ll also deliver free in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, this is the first chance to save on the new release that just hit store shelves under 2 weeks ago. It’s 20% off and comes in just the black style. We broke down what’s new over in our coverage.

Samsung’s new second-generation item finder just hit the scene in the first few days of October and arrives as the company’s second take on Apple’s AirTags. The revamped design now supports both Bluetooth and ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity. That updated design is far more friendly for clipping onto – and really anything else – with a ring integrated right into the form-factor. It’s backed by an IP67 water-resistance rating and boasts a battery that can last for upwards of 700 days.

