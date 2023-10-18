Android’s built-in QR code scanner now automatically zooms in on codes [Video]

Google added a native QR code scanner tool to Android a while back, and it’s been a quick and simple way to reliably scan codes. Now, Google is taking things up a notch, by letting Android’s QR code scanner automatically zoom in on the codes it finds.

Accessible through the Quick Settings, Android’s built-in QR code scanner is a really simple tool. Open it, point in the direction of a QR code, and the “app” will detect it and show you a clickable URL with a big “open” button. It’s much simpler than scanning a QR code in most camera apps, as that functionality is often shoehorned in and a little cumbersome at times.

Now, the built-in QR code scanner will also be able to automatically zoom in on a far-out QR code to get a better view.

The functionality was first spotted by some users earlier this week, and we’re also now seeing it on Pixel 8 Pro. As highlighted by Mishaal Rahman, this is taking advantage of a new “auto-zoom” feature in ML Kit’s barcode scanning API.

Where this really becomes useful is when the code is far away and you simply can’t get closer, like seeing a code on public transit or a billboard. The original version of this scanner was practically worthless for those, but this new expansion makes it actually useful, and faster than the native camera app since it detects the code and zooms in automatically.

It’s unclear how widely this is rolling out, as we’re only seeing it work on a Pixel 8 Pro, and not a Pixel Fold and other devices we’ve tested. If you’re seeing it live, let us know in the comments below, including what device you’re seeing it on.

