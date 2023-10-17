Google brings Action Block customization to all Assistant Routines

Google is rolling out a number of new accessibility features, including the ability to use Action Blocks as Assistant Routine shortcuts on your Android homescreen.

Today, going to Assistant Settings > Routines lets you select one and add it to your homescreen as an app icon-sized shortcut that can start the macro.

Google will soon let you have Routines appear as “Custom rounded” or “Custom rectangle” widgets on your homescreen, with the old icon shortcut still supported. Besides being resizable, these Google Assistant Routine widgets support custom images and text without having to download the dedicated Action Blocks app.

Research has shown that this personalization can be particularly helpful for people with cognitive differences and disabilities and hope it will bring the helpfulness of Assistant Routines to even more people.

Google Maps Live View last year added the ability to search for nearby places, like restaurants, shops, transit stations, and ATMs, within the AR interface. Available in select cities, this feature is adding screen reader support starting today on iOS, with Android following “later this year.”

If your screen reader is enabled, you’ll receive auditory feedback of the places around you with helpful information like the name and category of a place and how far away it is.

Google Maps and Search business listings are gaining support for a “new identity attribute for the disability community.”

Google Maps is rolling out wheelchair-accessible walking routes. These stair-free routes can also be helpful for “people traveling with things like luggage or strollers.” This will be available “globally on iOS and Android wherever we have data available.”

Similarly, wheelchair accessibility information will be surfaced in the Android Auto and Automotive apps to find step-free entrances, as well as locations that have accessible parking, seating, and restrooms. Look for a wheelchair icon next to the search results.

Chrome on desktop can already “detect URL typos and suggest websites based on the corrections.” This is now coming to the Android and iOS browsers. It’s especially meant for people with “dyslexia, language learners, or anyone who may have typos.”

Finally, there’s the new Magnifier app for Pixel phones that Google designed in collaboration with the Royal National Institute of Blind People and the National Federation of the Blind.