Samsung rolls out yet another Android 14 beta for Galaxy S23 as full release nears

The Galaxy S23 has remained the guinea pig for the brunt of One UI 6 beta program since it began. Today, the Galaxy S23 is getting yet another One UI 6 beta update based on Android 14, with the full release just around the corner.

The One UI 6 beta update was first announced back in August and has since gone through seven different iterations that have all become available for the Galaxy S23 series. Other devices like the S22 lineup have access to the beta, but nowhere near the extent of the flagship Samsung lineup. The Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series both only just got access to the beta, after what felt like a long wait. Even budget devices like the A54 have seen special treatment in terms of getting the beta in prudent time.

One UI 6 beta number eight is now available for the Galaxy S23 series, including the S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra (via SamMobile). Rather than address bug fixes and vulnerabilities, this new update is much more of a refinement. An update like that generally speaks volumes about how close a final version is. Considering the beta version has been in full swing for almost two months, One UI 6 should be just around the corner.

Recent leaks have indicated that One UI 6 is nearing its stable release, with builds being spotted online that point in that direction. After so many beta versions hitting one device, you’d think the full variant would be soon to follow.

This new One UI 6 beta version carries the build identified ZWJ1 on the S23 series. It looks to be available in Germany, the UK, and India, with other regions likely to follow suit soon. The US and South Korea will likely see it when it expands further. When the stable version is released, it’s likely to follow the same pattern before it goes global.