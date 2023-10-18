 Skip to main content

Samsung’s Android 14 update should be rolling out any day now

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Oct 18 2023 - 7:16 am PT
1 Comment
samsung galaxy s23 ultra

Android 14 launched for Google Pixel devices on October 4, but it’s been pretty quiet in regards to a formal release from other brands. Samsung has been working on Android 14 in beta for a few months, and the stable release should be coming pretty much any time now.

Once upon a time, Samsung was one of the slowest Android brands to adopt new OS versions, often taking several months or the better part of a year to launch an update on even flagship devices. But, in recent years, that’s gotten dramatically better, with Samsung usually only a couple of months behind Google.

This year, Samsung opened its One UI 6.0 beta, based on Android 14, in mid-August, which was in line with last year’s release even despite some last-minute delays. In the time since, the company has expanded the beta to more countries and many more devices and released multiple beta updates to refine Android-based skin.

Last year, Android 13 released for Samsung’s then-flagship, the Galaxy S22, on October 24. This year’s increased pace during the beta strongly suggests that we’ll be seeing a similar timeline this year and, from the looks of it, that could be basically any day now.

Tarun Vats on Twitter/X spotted new updates for the Galaxy S23 series destined for Europe, Korea, and India, all based on One UI 6.0. The builds are identified as stable updates by the “BWJG” tag, as explained by SamMobile. That’s a test build for the stable Android 14 release and shows that Samsung is getting quite close to the final release. Spotted alongside those builds, however, was yet another beta build, suggesting that Samsung may release one last beta before rolling out the final upgrade.

When Samsung does release its stable Android 14 update, it will be released first for Galaxy S23 series devices before expanding to previous generations, foldables, and more affordable lineups. If last year was any indication, we’ll be in for a swift rollout too.

More on Android 14:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Android 14

Android 14

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.