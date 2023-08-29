 Skip to main content

Oppo is picking up the Alert Slider from OnePlus phones

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 29 2023 - 4:49 am PT
0 Comments

After Oppo’s software and hardware have become more evident in OnePlus devices, there’s now an element going in the other direction, as the Oppo Find N3 Flip is the first Oppo device with an Alert Slider.

The Oppo Find N3 Flip is a pretty moderate upgrade over its predecessor, but there’s one feature that we didn’t really expect. Oppo’s new flip phone will be its first with the Alert Slider, a feature taken directly from OnePlus devices.

OnePlus has offered the Alert Slider since its very first smartphone back in 2013, with only a few devices (OnePlus X, OnePlus 10T, and various Nord releases) skipping out on the feature. With the slider, users are given a tactile switch to move between ringer, vibrate, and silent modes. It’s similar to the mute switch on iPhones but a bit more flexible in how it can be used.

The Find N3 Flip adopts the Alert Slider along its left side, with the switch visible in one of Oppo’s images of the device (as highlighted below). On its website in China, Oppo calls the Alert Slider (translated) the “Three-Stage Button” and describes it as follows.

Gently swipe, elegantly isolate the disturbance.

That sure sounds like an Alert Slider to me.

Like on OnePlus devices, the Alert Slider on the Oppo Find N3 Flip will be able to switch between ringer, silent, and vibrate modes. It will be interesting to see, whenever the Find N3 Flip launches globally, how the switch handles direction when the foldable is closed, as its position would invert the controls.

It’s unclear if Oppo plans to use the Alert Slider on future releases, but it would certainly make sense. As OnePlus has picked up some of Oppo’s better features, it would certainly be a nice move for Oppo to finally take advantage of what is arguably OnePlus’ best hardware feature.

More on Oppo/OnePlus:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

OnePlus

OnePlus

Known for its tagline "Never Settle," OnePlus ma…
Oppo

Oppo
Oppo Find N3 Flip

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.