Oppo Find N3 Flip fixed one of the biggest issues with flip phones – wearing sunglasses

Foldable flip phones have a lot of benefits, but as with any folding phone, they also have drawbacks. One of those drawbacks has been with the tendency of flip phones to look terrible while wearing sunglasses – something that the Oppo Find N3 Flip fixes.

The Oppo Find N3 Flip launched in China a couple of months ago but is today making its way to the global market. It won’t launch in the US, and we still don’t know pricing in most regions either, but we can now start talking about the device.

And one of the biggest things that the Oppo Find N3 Flip seems to fix is the ongoing problem of trying to use a flip phone with sunglasses.

Whether it’s the Motorola Razr+ or Galaxy Z Flip 5, wearing polarized sunglasses and trying to use a foldable display has been nothing short of a mess. As pictured below, the display is often almost completely unreadable. It’s a problem that traditional form factors solved a long time ago and that Samsung and others have even fixed in book-style foldables.

With the Find N3 Flip, Oppo solved this problem in the same way Samsung did on those larger form factors. The new display assembly ditches the polarizer, which removes the root cause of the problem. This also results in better power efficiency for the display.

Oppo Find N3 Flip (L) and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (R)

This is a change we hope to see Samsung and Motorola copy in their respective next-generation flip phones.

In the meantime, the Oppo Find N3 Flip also brings better camera hardware, an updated MediaTek chip, and the ability to run some full apps on the outer display. We’ll have a full review of the Find N3 Flip in the months to come.

