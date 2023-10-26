Twitter/X voice and video calls coming to Android ‘soon,’ here’s how to turn it off

Twitter/X is bringing voice and video calling to the app for all users, with premium subscribers allowed extra functionality. Once it rolls out, you’ll be able to turn off the feature in a couple of easy steps. Here’s how.

One thing can be said for sure about Twitter/X – once it changed hands, the app definitely did not stop changing. Whether that’s for good or bad is up to each to decide. What we do know is that a new voice and video calling feature will be coming to the app, and everyone – whether premium or not – will be able to receive them. On the other end, only paying members will be able to initiate calls.

Twitter/X’s new voice and video calling will act through the direct messages page and will have controls on that same settings page. Without changing anything, every user’s account will be set to receive calls from accounts they follow or have in their address book – so long as access has been given to the company. That means if you follow someone and they’re a premium member, they can call you whenever they want, which is a little more intrusive than a DM.

This feature is not available on Android yet, though a how-to page for the feature exists, suggesting it should arrive soon.

How audio and video calling works

Voice and video calling in Twitter/X will work in a very similar way to most apps that have the capability. Once a voice or video call is initiated, you can answer it and gain access to several different options. It looks like the one initiating the call will need to select between audio and video, which means you won’t be able to turn your video on during a voice call.

There will be a mute/unmute button, as well as a speaker button for voice calls. For video calls, users can switch between front and rear cameras, as well as turn the camera completely off. Audio settings will similarly be available to use.

Once you’re done, simply hit the “X” button to end the call.

How to turn Twitter/X voice and video calling off

Since the voice and video calling feature can be turned off from the direct messages settings, the feature is rather easy to ax. At the time of writing, the feature has not been rolled out; however, the steps to disabling voice and video calling entirely are known.

On Twitter/X, head to the DM settings. Tap the settings cog in the top-right. Tap Enable audio and video calling until the toggle is turned off.

If you just want to manipulate the settings, you’ll have access to who can call you on that same page.