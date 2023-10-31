Follow.ing the latest launch from Google Registry, you can now purchase domains end.ing in “.ing” – a situation seem.ing ripe for exceed.ing amounts of wordplay.

Google Registry – which is different from Google Domains, the service Google is sell.ing off to SquareSpace – tries to push the boundaries of domain names by launch.ing options like “.dev,” “.app,” and “.meme” (soon).

After first be.ing announced in August, Google Registry is officially open.ing registration of .ing domains through partner companies like GoDaddy and 101Domain. As you might expect, the new domain end.ing is meant to inspire a sense of action, as exemplified by the first wave of companies debut.ing new domain names:

Canva is a leading online platform for designing and drawing. Design anything with design.ing and sketch ideas with draw.ing.

is a leading online platform for designing and drawing. Design anything with design.ing and sketch ideas with draw.ing. Adobe Acrobat has free online tools that let you easily edit, add comments and fill and sign PDFs right from your browser. Try them out at edit.ing and signing.

has free online tools that let you easily edit, add comments and fill and sign PDFs right from your browser. Try them out at edit.ing and signing. Going introduces you to new travel destinations and alerts you to cheap flights to get there. Take a spin on their travel inspiration tool at go.ing.

introduces you to new travel destinations and alerts you to cheap flights to get there. Take a spin on their travel inspiration tool at go.ing. Giving Tuesday encourages people to donate to charity around the holidays — and all year, too. Visit giv.ing for ideas on everyday acts that can make the world better.

encourages people to donate to charity around the holidays — and all year, too. Visit giv.ing for ideas on everyday acts that can make the world better. Mavericks Surf Awards uses the surf.ing website to celebrate the history, community and science of Mavericks, one of the largest and most popular big wave surfing spots in the world.

uses the surf.ing website to celebrate the history, community and science of Mavericks, one of the largest and most popular big wave surfing spots in the world. Adapt is a San Francisco Bay Area-based clothing brand. Adapt.ing serves as the hub for the founder’s creative endeavors, including the Gold Blooded book, speaking engagements and a future podcast.

is a San Francisco Bay Area-based clothing brand. Adapt.ing serves as the hub for the founder’s creative endeavors, including the Gold Blooded book, speaking engagements and a future podcast. Mmm.page is for mak.ing websites like internet canvases with simple drag-and-drop templates. Create a portfolio, link-in-bio, invite, moodboard and more.

is for mak.ing websites like internet canvases with simple drag-and-drop templates. Create a portfolio, link-in-bio, invite, moodboard and more. The Inkbunny Studios is a minority, woman-owned small business providing a boutique style experience for quality body art. Visit them at ink.ing.

is a minority, woman-owned small business providing a boutique style experience for quality body art. Visit them at ink.ing. Nom Bot Dumplings combines a fresh take on the humble dumpling with the precision of robot automation. Visit dumpl.ing for updates.

combines a fresh take on the humble dumpling with the precision of robot automation. Visit dumpl.ing for updates. The Swiss Association of Consulting Engineering Companies works to improve conditions in Switzerland’s engineering and planning industry. Learn more at suisse.ing.

If you want a .ing domain of your own, you can do so from the official “.ing” site, but you’ll be pay.ing an extra one-time fee dur.ing the Early Access Period, which runs until December 5, 2023, with fees decreas.ing on a “daily schedule.” Register.ing during “Phase 1” will set you back over $1 million – quite a lot of cha-ch.ing – while “Phase 9” drops down as low as $144.99.