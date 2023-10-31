 Skip to main content

Google uses search revenue to strongarm Android OEMs into pushing security updates

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Oct 31 2023 - 8:30 am PT
5 Comments

The ongoing antitrust trial with Google is revealing plenty of secrets, including how much the company pays to remain the default search engine on Apple products. Another interesting tidbit that’s also come out that is Google has been using its revenue sharing program to push Android partners to actually get push updates.

As noted by The Verge, Sundar Pichai’s testimony this week largely tried to angle Google’s strong tactics in pushing to be the default search engine as a business tactic more than anything else, and a big part of it comes down to sharing search revenue with companies. However, Pichai also argued that the revenue share doesn’t just boil down to remaining the default search provider.

During the questioning, Sundar Pichai revealed a deal with Android OEMs such as Samsung, Motorola, and others which is designed to effectively strongarm those partners into better maintaining their smartphones and other Android devices over time.

When pushed for more details, Pichai confirmed that some of the revenue share that these brands can get from Google are dependent on devices getting security updates. He added that “more effort goes into developing the next version, and updates are costly… so sometimes they make tradeoffs,” presumably referring to the tendency of some brands to less frequently push security updates to products. Google still requires Android devices to ship with Google as the default search provider and in prominent placement in order to access crucial components such as the Play Store and Play Services, but this added detail of using revenue share to push more updates was previously not known.

The trial then shifted focus back to Apple, which seems to be the primary target for information, but it’s really interesting to see that Google is using this tactic to ensure Android devices are getting security updates.

More on Android:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on app…
Google

Google

Stay up to date on news from Google headquarters…

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.