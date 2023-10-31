 Skip to main content

Here’s every smartphone set to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 so far

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Oct 31 2023 - 6:30 am PT
Qualcomm just announced its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset last week, and it’s looking impressive with incredible raw power and some crazy AI features, but what phones will use it? Here’s a list of every device we know that’s coming.

What is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3?

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is Qualcomm’s next flagship chip for Android devices. The TSMC-made chip is built on a 4nm process and has a 1+5+2 core layout.

The chip powers new on-device AI experiences such as photo expansion, while also opening the door to more cross-device features through “Snapdragon Seamless.” Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 further has tested very high on benchmarks, getting very close if not beating the Apple A17 Pro chip, a 3nm chip, in the iPhone 15 Pro series.

List of phones set to use Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Xiaomi 14 series

The first devices using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will be the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro, which have already been announced. The new series will arrive in China first before expanding to the rest of the world likely in 2024.

OnePlus 12

One of the next big releases expected is the OnePlus 12, which is said to launch in China as soon as December. The OnePlus 12 is all-but-confirmed to be running on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 per a series of leaks, and the device is also expected to include a periscope camera, wireless charging, and an IR blaster, among other improvements.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series

Samsung has pretty much confirmed that it will be adopting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and while the company hasn’t said what device that will be in, it only makes sense for it to be the Galaxy S24 series. While Samsung is rumored to no longer exclusively use Qualcomm chips on the upcoming flagship lineup, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 would still be used in select regions including the United States.

Honor Magic 6

Confirmed by the company on Twitter/X, the upcoming Honor Magic 6 series will make its debut with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in tow.

Realme GT5 Pro

Realme has also confirmed plans to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in an upcoming Realme GT device, expected to be the Realme GT5 Pro.

More phones set to use Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Beyond this initial list, a big list of Android brands that will be using Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in future smartphones has been confirmed. Qualcomm says to expect over a dozen brands to adopt the chip in the months to come including:

  • Asus
  • iQOO
  • Meizu
  • NIO
  • Nubia
  • Oppo
  • Redmi
  • RedMagic
  • Sony
  • Vivo
  • ZTE 

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

