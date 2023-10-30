Can you get a refund for NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV?

The modern reinvention of NFL Sunday Ticket has proven a hit so far, but when issues strike, the question quickly comes up on how to refund NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. Here’s what you need to know.

Is NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube any good?

Launched with the 2023 NFL season, YouTube and YouTube TV are the new home of NFL Sunday Ticket. The out-of-market NFL subscription package was offered with DirecTV for decades before moving to the internet, and public reception has so far been quite positive.

As the first games of the 2023 season aired, YouTube and YouTube TV’s new methods of streaming games to NFL Sunday Ticket customers were praised for their simplicity and wide availability. With added features such as multiview, which allows users to watch up to four games at once, the reinvented service has really proven a hit.

As of October 2023, it was reported that NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV had already amassed over 1.3 million subscribers, which is more than DirecTV had.

How much does NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube cost?

The cost of NFL Sunday Ticket is the biggest hurdle for any subscriber, as the package costs hundreds of dollars per season. Here’s the breakdown.

NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV – $349/year (requires $72.99/month YouTube TV subscription)

NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV with NFL RedZone – $389/year (requires $72.99/month YouTube TV subscription)

NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube – $449/year

NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube with NFL RedZone – $489/year

In most locations, YouTube does offer a payment plan for NFL Sunday Ticket, which starts at $87.25 per month for four months. There is also a free trial available.

Can I get a refund for NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV?

With NFL Sunday Ticket being such a big purchase, there are plenty of customers wondering if it is eligible for a refund.

Per YouTube’s terms, there are no refunds available for NFL Sunday Ticket. Once the purchase has been made, customers are locked in for a single season. Unlike DirecTV’s offers, though, there are no multiple-year contracts.

YouTube explains:

If you purchase a NFL Sunday Ticket package, your purchase is nonrefundable. Additionally, if you purchase the YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket/NFL Sunday Ticket with NFL RedZone package, you must also keep an active YouTube TV subscription until, and throughout, the 2023-2024 regular NFL season to keep watching NFL Sunday Ticket.

This, notably, also applies to those paying with a payment plan. Once you have subscribed, the payment is nonrefundable. However, with both the full payment and the split payments, you can cancel automatic renewal for future seasons through your account.

What about when NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube has streaming issues? Is a refund available then? Unfortunately, this is up to YouTube. In the instance of major streaming issues that were affecting customers on October 29, 2023, there has been no official word from YouTube on whether or not customers will be entitled to partial or full refunds.