YouTube TV expands multiview streaming to NBA League Pass

Multiview has enabled YouTube TV subscribers to watch multiple games at once, and now that ability is expanding to NBA League Pass.

Confirmed by Google on the official YouTube TV Twitter/X account, multiview is now available to “select” NBA League Pass games. The feature first showed up for users a couple of days ago as some on Reddit noticed, and seems to be rolling out widely at this point.

Multiview first launched earlier this year with the focus of having the feature available in time for NFL Sunday Ticket. It officially launched in July and supports up to four streams at once, but doesn’t work for all channels. The feature is mainly aimed at sports, but YouTube has tested non-sport options as well.

NBA League Pass, meanwhile, is a subscription for out-of-market games which costs $14.99/month or $99.99 for the whole season. The subscription can be billed directly through YouTube TV on top of the service’s usual $72.99/month fee.

Hyped about multiview? Your swish came true. Select @NBA League Pass games are now available in multiview. — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) October 26, 2023

