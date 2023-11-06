 Skip to main content

Android Auto is rolling out another new design for Google Maps

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Nov 6 2023 - 8:21 am PT
New tweaks to the UI design of Android Auto come pretty frequently, with Google Maps now getting another facelift to the navigation screen.

Rolling out now on Android Auto, the navigation section of Maps is getting a facelift with new button designs and less crowded information.

The update, which appears to be server-side and may not be showing for all users just yet, has the estimated travel time listed at the top in bold text, with distance and estimated time of arrival (ETA) below that. Further down, button to stop navigation, look at alternate routes, search for additional locations, see stops on the route, and an overflow button are shown. These have also been slightly redesigned, and removed a line divider between the two sections that appeared in the previous design.

The new look is much more modern, and plays especially nicely with the new sidebar that Google launched on Android Auto recently.

We’re seeing the change on Google Maps v11.104.0100 and Android Auto v10.8, which are rolling out via the Play Store.

