Android 14 November security patch rolling out

Avatar for Abner Li  | Nov 6 2023 - 11:07 am PT
With the November security patch, Google today is rolling out the first update to Android 14 since launch for the following Pixel devices: 4a 5G, 5, 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Tablet, Fold, 8, and 8 Pro.

There are 17 security issues resolved in the Android 14 November patch dated 2023-11-01 and 22 for 2023-11-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical. The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists eight additional security fixes. As of today, there are just global builds.

Google lists seven fixes across Display & Graphics, NFC, System, User Interface, and Touch.

Of note, the 4a 5G and 5 are still seeing updates. While the Pixel 5 technically met its “guaranteed security updates” date in October, the 4a 5G doesn’t hit it until November. Google might as well update both. The Pixel 4a also sees another Android 13 ipdate.

