Samsung has updated these devices to Android 14

Samsung has officially launched its Android 14 update, One UI 6, with new features, updated design, and more. Here’s everything that’s new, a list of Samsung Galaxy devices getting Android 14, and everything else you’ll need to know.

What’s new in Android 14 on Samsung Galaxy?

Android 14 is, in itself, a not-so-major update, but it does bring some key changes to the world’s most popular smartphone operating system. Those changes, which we’ve previously detailed, include additions such as support for UltraHDR, improvements to the share menu, lockscreen changes, official support for flash notifications, and more.

Many of the features new on Pixel phones, though, have been in place already on Samsung smartphones, such as the new lockscreens. So what’s new on Galaxy?

One UI 6 is Samsung’s latest Android skin, and built on top of Android 14 it brings some notable changes such as the new “Quick Panel” design for Quick Settings, an option to change the wallpaper based on the time of day or certain modes, expansions to the lockscreen customization options, a new camera widget, new weather widgets, as well as new emoji and a new default system font.

Samsung devices with Android 14 – The full list

On October 30, 2023, Samsung officially launched its Android 14 update to its current flagship phones, just 26 days after Google Pixel devices were updated. That’s six days after last year’s release, but much faster given Pixels were updated much earlier in 2022.

Here’s the full list of Samsung Galaxy devices that currently have Android 14.

This list will be continuously updated over the coming months with the latest additions marked in bold text. Check back regularly!

Galaxy S devices with Android 14

In October 2023, Samsung started pushing One UI 6 to the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra in select countries across the globe. This primarily started in Europe, and as of the first week of November, still excludes the United States.

Galaxy S23 – Available in Europe, UK, Korea, more

– Available in Europe, UK, Korea, more Galaxy S23+ – Available in Europe, UK, Korea, more

– Available in Europe, UK, Korea, more Galaxy S23 Ultra – Available in Europe, UK, Korea, more

Samsung devices with Androids 14 in beta

In August 2023, Samsung first started making Android 14 available to Galaxy devices in beta. The beta program started with the Galaxy S23 series, but expanded to quite a few more models in the following weeks. Currently, Samsung is still operating One UI 6 beta programs on several models including:

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy A54

Galaxy A34

Galaxy A53

Galaxy A52s

Galaxy M23 5G

Galaxy F23

Will my Galaxy device get Android 14?

Of course, not every Samsung smartphone or tablet will get Android 14. The update is being provided in line with Samsung’s current update policy. That means any flagship released since 2021 is eligible, as they all have at least four major Android OS updates. The 2020-released Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Galaxy Z Flip/5G however, will not be updated as Samsung has confirmed following a slip-up on the company’s part.

Generally speaking, any Samsung smartphone or tablet released in the past two years will be updated to Android 14. For slightly older devices, the update will still be available, but only to the more expensive hardware such as the Galaxy S, Galaxy Z, and Galaxy Tab S lineups.

Samsung Android 14 update schedule

So far, Samsung has not published an official schedule for when it will release One UI 6 upgrades for supported devices, but we have a pretty good idea of what to expect already. Since Samsung started rolling out the update in late October, we can probably expect devices such as Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and others to be updated sometime in November, with the update continuning threough March or April to older and less expensive devices.

If last year’s Android 13 update is anything to go by, Samsung will likely blow through its core lineup well before 2024 rings in.

October 2023

November 2023

Galaxy Z Fold 5 – Expected, not confirmed

Galaxy Z Flip 5 – Expected, not confirmed

Galaxy S22 – Expected, not confirmed

Galaxy S22+ – Expected, not confirmed

Galaxy S22 Ultra – Expected, not confirmed