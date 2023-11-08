Instagram testing the ability to turn off read receipts in DMs

Soon, you’ll be able to turn off read receipts in Instagram direct messages (DMs), as a new test for the functionality is now underway.

Announced by Instagram’s Adam Mosseri in a Broadcast Channel on his profile, a test has begun with a limited number of users, which allows read receipts to be turned off in Instagram DMs. The toggle is account-wide and, as on other platforms, just turns off the ability to see whether someone has read a message in DMs.

Mosseri shared an image of the functionality, where the toggle for read receipts is found under “Privacy & Safety” alongside the toggle for “Vanish mode.”

It’s explained that the feature will be available “soon” to more users, but for the time being, it’s only available in a test.

You asked, we listened. We heard your feedback and have started testing a new feature that lets you turn read receipts off in your DMs. Soon, people will be able to choose when to let other see when they’ve read their messages.

Mark Zuckerberg also confirmed the test through his own Broadcast Channel, adding that the “day has come” for those who “leave people on read.”

It’s still unclear when the functionality will roll out widely, but it’s certainly an overdue and welcome addition.