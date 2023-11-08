 Skip to main content

Instagram testing the ability to turn off read receipts in DMs

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Nov 8 2023 - 7:25 am PT
1 Comment
instagram

Soon, you’ll be able to turn off read receipts in Instagram direct messages (DMs), as a new test for the functionality is now underway.

Announced by Instagram’s Adam Mosseri in a Broadcast Channel on his profile, a test has begun with a limited number of users, which allows read receipts to be turned off in Instagram DMs. The toggle is account-wide and, as on other platforms, just turns off the ability to see whether someone has read a message in DMs.

Mosseri shared an image of the functionality, where the toggle for read receipts is found under “Privacy & Safety” alongside the toggle for “Vanish mode.”

It’s explained that the feature will be available “soon” to more users, but for the time being, it’s only available in a test.

You asked, we listened. We heard your feedback and have started testing a new feature that lets you turn read receipts off in your DMs. Soon, people will be able to choose when to let other see when they’ve read their messages.

Mark Zuckerberg also confirmed the test through his own Broadcast Channel, adding that the “day has come” for those who “leave people on read.”

It’s still unclear when the functionality will roll out widely, but it’s certainly an overdue and welcome addition.

More on Instagram & Meta:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Instagram

Instagram

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.