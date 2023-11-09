Mobvoi Ticwatch Pro 5 Wear OS update brings customizable notifications and optimizations

The Ticwatch Pro 5 from Mobvoi is getting a substantial update that brings new notification options, several optimizations, and bug fixes to round the watch out.
The Ticwatch Pro 5 has several redeeming qualities that make it a good watch for those needing a device that lasts literally weeks. It runs Wear OS 3, which was the latest available when the Pro 5 was released, though it’s a little weighed down by pre-installed apps from Mobvoi.
A new software update to Wear OS 3 is now available for the Ticwatch Pro 5 – version RMDB.231019.002 (via AndroidCentral). The company announced the update rollout via Facebook and divulged a few details about what the new version brings.
The first big change is the ability to customize notification vibrations beyond what the Ticwatch Pro 5 allows by default. This will let you distinguish your vibration pattern to get your attention better. The do not disturb function is likewise being changed a bit – the synchronization function that ties it to a schedule is being moved to the Scheduled Sleep menu category.
Beyond those two adjustments, the rest of the changelog is filled with optimizations for the watch and a couple of bug fixes. One surprising one is a fix to a bug that causes the heart rate monitor to misread data, leading to abnormal readings. Going forward, that issue should be fixed.
- Optimized Internet connectivity when paired with Bluetooth
- Mitigated the issue of abnormal heart rates in resting and exercise
- Improved step counting on ULP Display
- Improved compass accuracy
- Improved system stability and fixed other bugs
It’s worth noting that the Ticwatch Pro 5 continues to lack Google Assistant, and it doesn’t look like it will receive it in it’s lifespan. Other Wear OS watches like the Pixel Watch 2 and even the Galaxy Watch 6 come with the assistant pre-installed, which works to be beneficial to a large set of users.
Mobvoi notes that the update is rolling out now, with most users getting the version update by the end of the week.
