Mobvoi Ticwatch Pro 5 Wear OS update brings customizable notifications and optimizations

The Ticwatch Pro 5 from Mobvoi is getting a substantial update that brings new notification options, several optimizations, and bug fixes to round the watch out.

The Ticwatch Pro 5 has several redeeming qualities that make it a good watch for those needing a device that lasts literally weeks. It runs Wear OS 3, which was the latest available when the Pro 5 was released, though it’s a little weighed down by pre-installed apps from Mobvoi.

A new software update to Wear OS 3 is now available for the Ticwatch Pro 5 – version RMDB.231019.002 (via AndroidCentral). The company announced the update rollout via Facebook and divulged a few details about what the new version brings.

The first big change is the ability to customize notification vibrations beyond what the Ticwatch Pro 5 allows by default. This will let you distinguish your vibration pattern to get your attention better. The do not disturb function is likewise being changed a bit – the synchronization function that ties it to a schedule is being moved to the Scheduled Sleep menu category.

Beyond those two adjustments, the rest of the changelog is filled with optimizations for the watch and a couple of bug fixes. One surprising one is a fix to a bug that causes the heart rate monitor to misread data, leading to abnormal readings. Going forward, that issue should be fixed.

Optimized Internet connectivity when paired with Bluetooth

Mitigated the issue of abnormal heart rates in resting and exercise

Improved step counting on ULP Display

Improved compass accuracy

Improved system stability and fixed other bugs

It’s worth noting that the Ticwatch Pro 5 continues to lack Google Assistant, and it doesn’t look like it will receive it in it’s lifespan. Other Wear OS watches like the Pixel Watch 2 and even the Galaxy Watch 6 come with the assistant pre-installed, which works to be beneficial to a large set of users.

Mobvoi notes that the update is rolling out now, with most users getting the version update by the end of the week.