Android Auto was briefly broken by Google One VPN, but has been fixed

The Google One VPN is an easy, fast way to protect your web traffic, but it was also breaking Android Auto for a little while. That’s since been fixed, however. Here’s what you should know.

Android Auto can run either wired or wireless using adapters or specific car models, but in its wireless form, users cannot use a VPN while the connection is running unless apps are allowed to bypass the VPN. This is something that Google One’s VPN allows, but it wasn’t letting users exclude Android Auto for a while.

Reports from September and onward see users on a variety of different Android devices unable to add Android Auto to the bypass list for Google One’s VPN, as the app simply disappeared. This also caused users who already had the bypass set up to find that Android Auto wouldn’t work at all unless their VPN was disabled. The issue appeared to be tied to Android Auto updates, with some reporting that rolling back to an older version left the bypass option in place.

Whatever the cause, Google has since pushed an update to fix the problem. Google says that updating the Google One app to its latest version should fix the issue. The update in question rolled out on October 26, so this shouldn’t be a problem for most users at this point. That said, if you are still having trouble with Android Auto and the Google One VPN, you should probably check for updates.

