Redesigned Fitbit app brings back battery percentage

Avatar for Abner Li  | Nov 13 2023 - 8:42 am PT
Last month, Fitbit detailed a handful of upcoming changes for its redesigned app in response to user feedback, including the return of battery percentage for trackers and smartwatches.

With Fitbit 4.04, which is currently live on the iOS App Store, there’s a new device pill that includes the battery. When the battery is low, it will turn red as a prominent reminder for you to recharge.

Previously, with the redesign, you had to open the Devices page, which only provided an approximation — like “Battery Full” — of the remaining charge rather than an exact percentage.

On the old app, you could quickly check the battery level by swiping down in the Today tab to initiate a sync. It was somewhat more hidden, but a clever way to declutter the UI until you needed that information.

Fitbit app battery

Something amusing that we’ve noticed today is how battery life for the Pixel Watch 2 appears in the iOS app. On Android, there is no such reading or even the approximation on Fitbit 4.03, and we’ll soon see whether that’s intentional. 

Version 4.04 for Android is not yet live on the Google Play Store but will presumably start rolling out in the coming days.

