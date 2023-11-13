The YouTube TV app is now available in Spanish on Android, more

YouTube TV has finally added Spanish to the list of available languages in the app on Android and streaming devices.

YouTube has long made Spanish broadcasting available to all users with features like a dedicated Spanish plan that allows access to channels like TUDN, Univision, and more. While that plan has been in place for some time, the app was always limited to navigation in English, meaning the only language you ever saw text in was English across all apps.

Now, YouTube TV is bringing a Spanish option to the app, which includes Android, iOS, web, and most TV streaming devices. This was announced via Twitter/X from the official YouTube TV account, along with a simple how-to on enabling it.

🔁 Switch it up! The YouTube TV app is now available in Spanish. Make the change in 3 easy steps ⬇️



On 📺 📱💻 head to:

1️⃣ Click your profile icon

2️⃣ Tap "Language"

3️⃣ Select Spanish or English



To start streaming your way… 📺🗣️ https://t.co/w8Ku5WrnlI — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) November 6, 2023

Just hit your profile icon in the app, tap Language, and select Spanish. In our testing, changes take place immediately in the upper portion of the app, with the Library, Home, and Live tabs changing language. Categories and show title cards follow suit with Spanish translations.

Tip: If you’re using Chrome, remember that Google Translate may automatically translate the page back into English if you leave it active.

It’s a little surprising that YouTube TV has taken this long to add an option for Spanish-speaking users. With a Spanish plan already in place, the app was halfway there to cater to that half of viewers fully and likely could have easily implemented a language option for easier navigation, even if YouTube TV is only available in the United States.

The new option for Spanish is available now via a server-side update to all users; you should see it on your app’s version.