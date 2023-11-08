YouTube TV is Google’s fastest-growing product with highest retention rate

According to leaked internal numbers, YouTube TV grew 48% in the past year and is Google’s fastest growing product.

That stat, as shared by Insider today, spans from October 2022 to October 2023. It’s from an internal Google system called “Magic Eye” that tracks product growth and how it compares to competitors. That feels especially notable since YouTube TV is a paid subscription.

The report also found that YouTube TV has the “highest engagement of any Google product as well as the highest retention rate”: “…52% of YouTube TV’s users were frequent, while only 8% of YouTube TV accounts had lapsed.”

The (costly) paid nature undoubtedly means people want to get their money’s worth out of it, while support for up to five family members presumably plays a role.

As YouTube has repeatedly said, the television is its fastest-growing form factor year-over-year. Also of note is that tablets are “good for boosting YouTube watch time in an internal research study carried out by Google’s Magic Eye analysts in 2021.” YouTube has been working this year to embrace larger screens with features like Multiview.

