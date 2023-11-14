Google Pixel Watch 2 falls to $301, Galaxy Tab S9 FE from $419, more

We’re finally seeing a Google Pixel Watch 2 discount. Today, a new all-time low has arrived at $301 following the official announcement of Google’s Black Friday sale lacking any mention of the new wearable. It’s joined by a chance to save on Samsung’s official Slim S Pen case for Galaxy Z Fold 5 at $78, as well as the new Galaxy Tab S9 FE, which now starts from $419. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s new Pixel Watch 2 falls to new all-time low

Amazon is now offering the second cash discount on the new Google Pixel Watch 2. Dropping its latest wearable down to $301, today’s offer lands at $49 off the usual $350 price tag. It’s the second chance to save on the recent release, too, marking a new all-time low in the process. This is $5 under our previous mention from last week too. With an official Black Friday discount nowhere to be found in Google’s announcement yesterday, this might be as good as it gets for the new release. We walked away with a favorable opinion in our hands-on review too.

The new Pixel Watch 2 debuts as Google’s second-generation fitness tracking experience. While the same design remains as before, there’s now an all-new heart rate sensor on the inside that comes powered by Fitbit’s updated AI for better insight into your overall health. Longer battery life is another perk, upping wear time to 24 hours with its always-on display.

Save on Samsung’s official Slim S Pen case for Galaxy Z Fold 5

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on the new and official Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Slim S Pen. And by rare, we mean the second-ever discount. Right now, all three colors of the recent release are now starting at $78. Each one drops from the usual $100 price tag, delivering upward of 22% in savings – though the lowest you’ll save is $17. Each offer is at the second-best price, too, landing at within $4 of all-time low launch discounts. We previously noted just how far these cases went to fix the S Pen storage on the new Z Fold 5

These official Samsung Z Fold 5 cases outfit your Galaxy handset with an eco-conscious silicone exterior made of 15% post-consumer recycled material that adds a bit of extra grip and protection to your foldable. But the real reason you’re going to want the case is that each one has a built-in S Pen slot, allowing you to more reliably carry around your stylus. There are three fun colors available, including Icy Blue, Sand, and Graphite, each of which pairs with an S Pen in a complementing color.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9 FE now starts from $419

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 128GB for $419 shipped. This is down from the usual $450 price tag for the first time at $31 off. It’s a new all-time low, too, and comes joined by a chance to save on elevated 256GB capacity at $488. That model normally sells for $520 and is now getting in on the savings at $32 off and the second discount we’ve seen. Our hands-on report from over at 9to5Google breaks down what to expect from the experience, too.

Samsung just launched its new Galaxy Tab S9 FE as a more affordable alternative to its flagship tablets. The whole experience comes powered by an Exynos 1380 chip and supplemented by 6GB of RAM and 128GB or more of onboard SSD storage. An S Pen is included in the box for taking advantage of its 10.9-inch screen for more digital artistry and far more.

Google’s official Pixel Watch bands now start from $36 lows

After seeing the new Pixel Watch 2 go on sale this morning, Amazon is keeping the savings going by marking down some of Google’s official bands. A series of different styles are now up for sale for the first time, with the Woven Band clocking in as a headliner at $51. It comes in several styles, each of which are down from the usual $60 price tag. These are $9 discounts, the first chances to save, and new all-time lows.

Google’s official Woven Band comes in Ivy and Lemongrass styles, both of which bring a flexible strap to your wearable. Each one is made from recycled polyester yarn and complemented by a stainless steel clasp and lugs. We recently revisited these options over at 9to5Google to see how they stand up over time.

Insta360 early Black Friday deals now live

Early Black Friday pricing is going live today across Insta360’s catalog of action cameras, smartphone gimbals, and auto-tracking webcams. Everything is landing at its best prices yet, with a collection of new all-time lows and even some first-ever price cuts. It all ships free across the board, too. A highlight has Amazon offering Insta360 Flow iPhone and Android Gimbal for $139 shipped. Normally fetching $159, this is one of the very first chances to save and a new all-time low. It beats the previous discount from back in July by an extra $51, and lands as the second-ever chance to save.

Deemed one of our favorite iPhone gimbals on the market, you can now score the Insta360 Flow at an even better price. It delivers a foldable design that packs all of the bells and whistles like an extending selfie stick, built-in tripod, and support for a wide variety of smartphones from Apple, Google, and other top manufacturers. There’s 3-axis stabilization for actually keeping your shots silky smooth, with AI subject tracking, person identification, and 12 hours of usage per charge. Our hands-on review walks you through what to expect.

