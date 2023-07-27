 Skip to main content

Galaxy Z Fold 5 still doesn’t have an S Pen silo, but this case is the next best thing

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 27 2023 - 6:45 am PT
1 Comment

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 is about as iterative as it gets with a smartphone upgrade, but one of the biggest changes actually comes from the accessories. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 still doesn’t have a built-in S Pen, but the new case and stylus design split the difference quite well.

S Pen storage has been a problem on Samsung’s foldables since day one. The Galaxy Z Fold 3’s S Pen case was a true travesty, and while the Fold 4 was much better, it was still a rough showing due to the bulky size it added to the case.

Many have wanted Samsung to simply use the Galaxy Note’s stylus silo on the Fold series, but that’s quite difficult. And, frankly, Samsung has much bigger things it should be improving (but isn’t) on its foldables rather than adding a space-hogging storage area.

With the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung is also introducing a new first-party case that comes with a very thin and compact S Pen. The size of the stylus is roughly the same as what’s used on the Galaxy S23 Ultra but with the spring-loaded tip needed for foldables. The new stylus sits inside a case that’s designed to leave that stylus barely coming out of the back of the case. When applied, the stylus doesn’t feel as though it’s adding any bulk to your case, which is great and a major improvement. Samsung didn’t have any cases that I could take pictures of during my hands-on. However, I was able to see one in action, and it’s impressive just how thin the pen is.

What the S Pen looks like without the case

The pen is held in with a latch mechanism that’s definitely tight, but it’s easier to remove the pen than it was on Fold 4’s case.

I’m also a huge fan of the styling here. Samsung has brought back the blue/yellow color scheme from the Galaxy Note 9, as well as having a dark pink S Pen with a taupe case, and then there’s a fully blacked-out model.

But this case will only be on the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Samsung directly said it wouldn’t be added back on Fold 4 or Fold 3, which is incredibly unfortunate considering the new stylus will work on those devices.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 is available for pre-order starting today, and you can purchase this case to be delivered alongside the foldable for $—. Stay tuned for our full review in the weeks to come.

