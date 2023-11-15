 Skip to main content

Samsung reportedly launching overdue Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in 2024

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Nov 15 2023 - 7:29 am PT
galaxy buds 2 pro

Samsung is apparently gearing up to launch the “Galaxy Buds 3 Pro” next year according to a new report.

SamMobile reports that Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in 2024 as a new “high-end” option in the company’s audio lineup.

The launch comes after a full year has passed since Samsung’s last flagship earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, launched in late 2022. Prior to that, the original Galaxy Buds Pro had debuted in early 2021, putting Samsung roughly on an 18-month release schedule for earbuds. That would technically put the expected launch in January (give or take) of next year, but it doesn’t seem that’s planned.

It’s implied that Samsung isn’t planning to launch these new earbuds in early 2024, as it’s mentioned that a launch alongside Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 5 is likely. And, really, that makes sense given this is the first time we’ve heard of Samsung’s new earbuds.

It’s not as though we’ve had no new audio products from Samsung since 2022, though. Just last month, Samsung launched the $99 Galaxy Buds FE which revive some of the best elements of 2020’s Galaxy Buds+. But, in the high-end segment where new features are often first debuted, Samsung has been relatively quiet. And, while Samsung has given that market a backseat, its competition hasn’t been silent. Google has been steadily improving on the Pixel Buds Pro which launched that same year, while Apple has also since launched an updated version of AirPods Pro with USB-C and other improvements.

We don’t yet know what Samsung has in store for Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, but it’s a sequel we’re certainly excited to check out.

In the meantime, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are still a solid buy, and often discounted too. Best Buy sells a refurbished set for just $99, which is a total steal.

More on Samsung:

