Samsung says a foldable ‘priced in the mid-range’ isn’t coming

Samsung’s work in foldables has gone a long way in pushing the technology into the mainstream, but Samsung also hasn’t done much to make those devices more affordable. Now, Samsung says that it doesn’t have plans for a “mid-range” foldable after all.

Back in 2022 we heard that Samsung was developing a lower-cost foldable set to arrive in 2024, and a new report last week further added fuel to that fire. Alongside that, a less substantial rumor claimed that the device could be priced as low as $400 – a bold claim, and one that didn’t seem to have much weight to it.

Now, though, Samsung is denying it.

A Samsung Electronics spokesperson speaking to Korea JoongAng Daily directly says that the “latest rumors are groundless.”

We don’t plan to manufacture foldable smartphones that are priced in the [mid-range], and the latest rumors are groundless,

While the statement pretty clearly shoots down the idea of a foldable under $500, it doesn’t seem to rule out the idea of a more affordable foldable in the pipeline. The original 2022 report only claimed that the device would be sold for under $800, which is not “priced in the midrange” by modern smartphone standards.

Samsung’s plans are ultimately still unknown, but it seems unrealistic to expect that the company would never launch a more affordable foldable smartphone, especially as the competition continues to heat up.

