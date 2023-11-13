Samsung announces Android 14 update schedule for these Galaxy phones and tablets

With its Android 14 update starting to roll out, Samsung has officially announced a schedule for almost three dozen Galaxy phones and tablets set to be updated over the coming weeks.

On Samsung’s community forums in Europe, the company has confirmed not only an expanded list of Galaxy smartphones and tablets confirmed to get Android 14 and One UI 6.0 but also a schedule for when to expect these updates to start showing up.

The list includes roughly three dozen devices, ranging from current flagships such as the Galaxy S23 series, Fold 5, and Flip 5, down to more obscure tablet releases like the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. The schedule was actually published about two weeks ago when Samsung first pushed its Android 14 update to the Galaxy S23 series in Europe but flew under the radar until a SamMobile reader brought it to the public eye this week.

Following the Galaxy S23 series on October 30, the next set of devices in line is the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34, as well as Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 (in Europe), which could see their Android 14 update as soon as today according to Samsung’s schedule. As of the time we’re posting this, however, those updates are not yet live.

There are a total of 35 Galaxy devices listed here, including quite a few that hadn’t been mentioned in an earlier list that Samsung had confirmed. Keep in mind that this list is specific to Romania, so other countries may see different timelines. Some devices haven’t been given specific dates for their Android 14 releases, but are grouped in the same week on the schedule. We’ve organized the list below by date, as Samsung’s original schedule is a bit jumbled.

Galaxy S23 – October 30

Galaxy S23+ – October 30

Galaxy S23 Ultra – October 30

Galaxy A34 5G – November 13

Galaxy A54 5G – November 13

Galaxy Z Flip 5 – November 13

Galaxy Z Fold 5 – November 13

Galaxy S22 – November 15

Galaxy S22+ – November 15

Galaxy S22 Ultra – November 15

Galaxy A14 5G – Specific date undecided Galaxy S23 FE – November 20

Galaxy A13 5G – November 20

Galaxy A33 5G – November 20

Galaxy A53 5G – November 20

Galaxy S21 – November 20

Galaxy S21+ – November 20

Galaxy S21 Ultra – November 20

Galaxy Z Fold 4 – November 20

Galaxy Z Flip 4 – November 20

Galaxy S21 FE – November 24

Galaxy A52 – November 27 Galaxy A52s 5G – November 27

Galaxy A13 – November 27

Galaxy A23 5G – November 27

Galaxy Z Flip 3 – November 27

Galaxy Z Fold 3 – November 27

Galaxy A72 – November 30

Galaxy A14 – Specific date undecided

Galaxy A52 5G – Specific date undecided

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite – Specific date undecided

Galaxy A25 5G – December 1

Galaxy A04s – December 4

Galaxy XCover 5 – December 8

Galaxy A05s – Specific date undecided

More on Samsung: