Samsung is offering its biggest Black Friday discounts exclusively through its Shop app

Samsung intends to offer some pretty eye-catching deals during Black Friday, but best deals will be a Samsung app-exclusive.

Black Friday deals are already in full swing on Samsung’s website, with the Z Fold 5 25% off and boosted trade-ins to sweeten the deal. However, Samsung is switching focus to its Shop Samsung app, which is going to offer better deals than are available on the company’s website.

Initially, opening the app will offer up a base $25 off when you spend $250 for the first time through the app. While that isn’t much, that can go towards some accessories that’d be nice to pair with a new device.

If you dig a little deeper, you’ll find that certain Galaxy devices are 25% off during the event, which lasts until December 3. The website offers the same base discount, but it doesn’t give you an extra discount on cases and accessories, which is where the app is more beneficial to use.

Another area where the app beats shopping on Samsung’s website is if you’re looking into buying a Galaxy Z Fold 5. In the Shop Samsung app, the Z Fold 5 is 25% off and comes with a free memory upgrade, meaning you’ll get bumped from a 256GB model to a 512GB unit for free, which would normally incur a $100 price increase.

It’s important to note that Samsung is pushing this new buying method while keeping the same boosted trade-ins we covered recently, which make for some really good deals on upgrades that are hard to pass up.

Below is a table of the benefits of using the Shop Samsung app.

Device Shop Samsung app offer Max trade-in Extras Galaxy Z Fold 5 25% off and free memory upgrade $1,000 30% off cases

Buds 2 Pro for $49.99 Galaxy S23 Ultra 25% off $800 50% off cases

Buds 2 Pro for $49.99 Galaxy S23+ 25% off $600 50% off cases

Buds 2 Pro for $99.99 Galaxy S23 5% off $600 50% off cases

Buds 2 Pro for $99.99 Galaxy Z Flip 5 25% off $600 30% off cases

Buds 2 Pro for $99.99

Each of these deals will run through December 3. You can still use Samsung’s website to get most of these sales, though the extras like case and Buds 2 Pro discounts will only apply in-app. If you’re looking to upgrade to the Z Fold 5, having a free memory upgrade included is a big win, especially if you’re also getting boosted trade-ins.

How to get the app

Samsung is trying to prioritize its app over the website, and it’s doing so by offering the app for download when you try to load the website. You don’t have to download the app for basic deals, but downloading it will get you access to the best ones. Just click any of the links in this post and look for the Shop Samsung popup.