YouTube makes official latest Premium features, like enhanced 1080p

As international YouTube Premium increases get underway, Google is making official a handful of features for the subscription.

After launching on iOS, the 1080p Premium “Enhanced bitrate” is now official for Android, smart TVs, and the web. YouTube says it is “enabled automatically based on your connection and viewing settings,” or you can find it at the top of the quality menu.

YouTube Premium’s “Continue watching” reminder is now coming to tablets and smart televisions after debuting on phones and the web. These suggestions let you resume content, especially longer videos, immediately with the playback position preserved: “Start your favorite podcast on the subway during your morning commute, switch to the web on your laptop as you take a break at work, and end your day by watching on your smart TV at home.”

Following the announcement last week, the “Conversational AI” experiment that adds an “Ask” button below videos is rolling out to youtube.com/new, though you have to “sign up quickly for one of the limited spots” if you’re using the Android app in US English.

YouTube is using an LLM to “answer questions, suggest related content, and more, all without interrupting your playback experience.” The “Comment topics summarized by AI” experiment is also available.

Lastly, the following third-party YouTube Premium perks are available in the US by going to the “You” tab and scrolling down to “Your Premium benefits”:

In-game loot bundle for Genshin Impact

3-month trial of Discord Nitro

3-month trial of a Walmart+ membership

4-month trial of Calm Premium

3-month trial of PC Game Pass [Coming Soon]

On that page, you’ll also find Premium Badges to “showcase your achievements on the platform for members 18 years and older.”

Located on the Your Premium benefits page, it’s like a trophy cabinet just for you, highlighting your Premium milestones and how you’ve embraced all those exclusive features.

This joins the original Premium functionality of no ads, offline downloads, and background play, as well as recent additions like queuing and Meet Live Sharing. YouTube says to expect “new features and exclusive benefits that help you dive deeper into the content you love” in the future.