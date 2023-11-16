 Skip to main content

Apple gets the message, RCS coming to iPhone in 2024 with same Universal Profile as Android

Avatar for Abner Li  | Nov 16 2023 - 10:05 am PT
74 Comments

Apple announced (via 9to5Mac) today that it’s adding RCS support to the iPhone in a great boost to Android-iOS messaging.

Specifically, the iPhone will be updated to support the RCS Universal Profile (from the GSM Association) in a future iOS release later next year. SMS remains as a fallback when RCS isn’t available.

RCS, or Rich Communications Services, is an upgrade to SMS/MMS that supports modern messaging features like typing indicators with read receipts (which can be turned off) and high-resolution photos and videos. This works by uploading to the cloud, and then the recipient gets a randomized URL that simply loads the image/video.

Group messaging has been improved with better controls to leave and join conversations. You can also send RCS messages over any internet connection (Wi-Fi and mobile data) instead of requiring your carrier’s cellular network.

Apple calls out the lack of strong encryption in the RCS specification and says it wants to work with GSMA members on adding that. Google Messages on Android offers its own end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for 1:1 and group conversations.

Apple is rolling out RCS Universal Profile support to the iPhone in 2024 and did not share many implementation details today. As such, iOS could very well keep displaying messages from Android devices with green bubbles. Notably, this is not Apple opening up access to iMessage.

Since 2021, Google has publicly called out Apple and the iPhone for not adopting RCS and degrading the messaging experience — blurry images, the group experience, and “white text on a bright green background” — with Android users. This culminated in a “Get The Message “advertising campaign on social media and even in the real world. Most recently, in September, Google equated the RCS-less iPhone to a pager.

More on Google Messages:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

iOS

iOS
RCS

RCS

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com