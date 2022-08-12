Google ad blitz brings ‘Get the Message’ RCS campaign to NYC

On Tuesday, Google kicked off its “Get The Message” RCS campaign online and will be continuing with digital billboards in NYC going after Apple.

Starting August 25, the pressure campaign will appear on over 500 digital billboards in Manhattan and Brooklyn. The examples we have today show the ads appearing on LinkNYC kiosks and their portrait displays, which fit the messaging thread nature of the advertisements. [Note: We were initially informed that there would also be “static billboards,” but we’re now told NYC is just a digital campaign running until October 6.]

Google is going after how Android to iPhone texting results in low-resolution images due to the old MMS standard, while noting the blue/green bubble phenomenon.

The green Android head appears in the bottom-left corner with a “Help Apple #GetTheMessage” and link to the Android.com website. There’s also a Chrome Dino QR code.

Until NYC goes live, Google will continue running digital Get The Message advertising on YouTube, Twitter, and TikTok targeting Apple. It also has “celebrity influencers” (like Keke Palmer, Vanessa Hudgens, and Madelaine Petsch) on Instagram and Twitter.

Google wants Apple to adopt RCS (Rich Communication Services) so that iPhone and Android users texting each other can benefit from read receipts, typing indicators, sending over data, higher-res video and images, and better group chats.

Messaging is how we stay connected with our family, allow our friendships to feel close enough to touch no matter how far apart they are, and how we get things done. However, conversations between people using iOS and Android platforms today are unnecessarily challenging and they emotionally pull us apart. From Google’s perspective, any platform that isn’t built to bring people together simply doesn’t represent the level of seamless communication and modern technology people deserve and expect. This campaign is intended to deliver a clear call to Apple to finally join us in adopting the latest messaging standards that provides the best possible messaging experience for everyone, both on iOS and Android. — Adrienne Lofton, Global Vice President of Integrated Marketing, Platforms and Ecosystems

