Messages for web starts rolling out new Google Account device pairing

Avatar for Abner Li  | Oct 31 2023 - 11:40 pm PT
As we previously spotted and enabled, Google Messages is now rolling out Google Account-based “Device pairing” that replaces QR codes.

Yesterday, we told you about how messages.google.com/web has been updated with Google Account support. At the time, however, the phone aspect was not yet available, but we’re now seeing it and able to try things out. 

Going to Messages on the web (or the wrapper-esque experience on Android tablets) will prompt you to confirm your Google Account (Gmail address). After tapping “Continue,” you’re instructed to “Open the Messages app on your phone” and “Match the emoji that shows up here and on your phone.” 

Google Messages Account pairing
Google Messages Account pairing

You’ll see three character choices on the “Trying to pair another device?” sheet. Once done, you are signed in.

Google has slightly updated the Messages web UI with a navigation drawer home to Archived, Spam & blocked, Settings, and Unpair. Previously, this was located in an overflow menu. (In fact, that old UI is still there when you use QR code sign-in, which still exists in its entirety today.)

Google Messages Account pairing

In our testing, only one browser instance can be active at a time, just like with QR codes. However, a tablet can be simultaneously paired, and Google will specifically note/name what Android device is in use.

You can tell the new Google Account experience is rolled out by the updated Device pairing page in Messages. We’re only seeing it on one device running the latest beta release so far.

Old vs. new

