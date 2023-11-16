Risk of Rain is coming to Android and iOS with ‘Hostile Worlds’

The hit roguelike series Risk of Rain is making its way to mobile, with “Hostile Worlds” coming soon to Android and iOS.

Risk of Rain was first released in 2013 as a 2D roguelike fighter, but the series really caught attention when the 3D Risk of Rain 2 arrived in 2019. Most recently, “Risk of Rain Returns” brought back the 2D style. All three games are based on a similar idea in which players take on a character and fight through increasingly difficult levels as they pick up gear that improves their abilities and adds new abilities, with the levels looping until players eventually fail.

Risk of Rain 2, notably, was available on Google Stadia, even debuting a new map on the cloud platform.

Now, the Risk of Rain experience is coming to Android and iOS with “Hostile Worlds.” The game, which will take place in the same canon as the other entries in the series, will have 3D gameplay similar to Risk of Rain 2 but with a simplified design.

Gearbox explains:

Assemble your squad, secure precious loot, and decimate relentless hordes of enemies! This latest addition brings the beloved Risk of Rain universe to mobile devices, enabling players to take their favorite franchise on the go. Combining roguelike gameplay with run-and-gun combat to craft a best-in-class ARPG shooter.

The game isn’t available just yet, and there’s no word on its release date. Players can sign up for updates on the Risk of Rain website.