Galaxy Watch 6 gets November 2023 update with these changes

Samsung is rolling out the second update to its Galaxy Watch 6 series, which brings a new November 2023 security patch and one notable tweak.

Currently rolling out to Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in the US as well as the Verizon-specific Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic LTE, Samsung’s November 2023 update brings a small list of changes to the company’s latest smartwatches.

On Samsung’s own website, the changelog is exceptionally small but pretty familiar from past models.

Stability and reliability The stability has been improved.

Going further into the update, though, there are other changes.

For instance, several of Samsung’s apps have improved their appearance in the app drawer. Instead of going by “Samsung Wallet,” the app just goes by “Wallet” now. The same change applies to Samsung Health, Samsung Pay, and Samsung Global Goals. It’s a nice tweak for keeping things simple, even if you won’t see it all that often, since Samsung’s default app drawer shows app icons and only shows names when you tap.

This update is rolling out now and should be widely available in the days and weeks to come, and it will presumably also come to older Galaxy Watch models in time too.

