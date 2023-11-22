Pixel Watch 2 getting Black Friday discounts after all

While the Google Store is not discounting the Pixel Watch 2 for Black Friday, other retailers are now starting to. Following Google Fi earlier this week, Amazon currently has one specific model of the Pixel Watch 2 on discount.

The Wi-Fi Pixel Watch 2 in a Matte Black Aluminum Case with Obsidian Active Band is $300.72 after 14% off. The Polished Silver and Champagne Gold variants remain $349.99 this evening.

Update: The price is fluctuating (up) to $336.61.

It’s less than the $75 off Google Fi is offering, but this deal on Amazon is more accessible and should ship by week’s end depending on local availability. The MVNO discount is aimed at existing subscribers that already have cellular plans.

Google, for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, is discounting the original Pixel Watch (to $199.99 for Wi-Fi and $249.99 with LTE). Since we only have one generation to go by, it’s unclear whether the plan is to always keep the previous year’s model in the lineup as the more affordable offering. (The other possibility is that Google still has a lot of first generation inventory and is clearing stock.) Selling a cheaper Pixel Watch is better than having consumers going to Fitbit smartwatches at this point.

Meanwhile, existing owners should take advantage of a $10 Google Store discount on the Pixel Watch Active, Stretch, Leather, and Two-Tone Leather bands, as well as the new Charging Cable.

More on Pixel Watch 2: