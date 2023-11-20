 Skip to main content

Google Fi discounts Pixel Watch 2 LTE by $75 with promo code

Avatar for Abner Li  | Nov 20 2023 - 12:56 pm PT
While there are no Google Store Black Friday deals for the Pixel Watch 2 LTE, Google Fi Wireless is offering a $75 discount.

Aimed at existing MVNO subscribers, this brings the Pixel Watch 2 LTE to $324.99 when you use the promo code BLACKFRIDAY during checkout. Google says this deal is for a “limited time only,” but doesn’t specify further.

The US Google Store and other retailers are instead selling the original Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi) for $199.99, while the LTE model is $249.99 after $80 off. (It’s too early to tell whether Google’s strategy going forward will be to keep selling the previous wearable as the more affordable offering in the lineup.)

Meanwhile, don’t miss a $10 discount on the Pixel Watch Active, Stretch, Leather, and Two-Tone Leather bands, as well as $10 off the Charging Cable, at the Google Store.

Other Black Friday deals from Google Fi include:

  • “$699 back on Pixel 8 after 24 monthly bill credits when you sign up for the Unlimited Plus plan through the end of the year. Plus, save $200 on all Pixel 8 purchases instantly with promo code EXTRA200 at checkout!”
  • “Already on Fi? You can still save $300 on Pixel 8 instantly and make the most of its amazing camera, powerful security, and AI-powered features.”
  • “Up to $550 back after 24 months on the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 devices
  • “$600 back on Motorola razr+ after 24 monthly bill credits”

