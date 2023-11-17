 Skip to main content

Google asks Pixel Watch 2 owners about their ideal battery life

Avatar for Abner Li  | Nov 17 2023 - 11:23 am PT
Google is out with a Pixel Watch 2 feedback survey (sent to some owners via email) to help improve the product with a pair of interesting questions about battery life.

The first question Google asks is how likely you are to recommend it to a friend or family member on a 1-10 scale and “why” with an open text field.

Google then wants to know what smartwatches and fitness trackers you’ve previously owned — Apple Watch, Xiaomi (like Mi Band), Fitbit (Charge & Versa), Whoop, Pixel Watch (first generation), Huawei, Oura ring, Garmin (Forerunner), Samsung (Galaxy Watch), Fossil, or Halo by Amazon — and what smartphone you use. Google lists recent Pixel devices by family, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, and “Other Android Phone” as options. 

The battery life section starts by asking “how often […] you get through a full day of battery,” which is defined as the “time you take your Pixel Watch 2 off the charger until you put it back on.” That’s paired with inquiring about “your expectations for how long your Pixel Watch 2 battery should last without having to recharge.” (Both questions are interesting, so we’ve replicated them.)

Google today targets 24 hours with the always-on display enabled. The 25-32 hours increment could be the team wondering if people want to be able to get a full night of sleep and then some usage in the morning, while over 32 hours is entering the multi-day territory.

Another question involves rating satisfaction (very dissatisfied to very satisfied) across various many areas: Quick view tiles, Google Assistant, Available Watch faces, Fitbit exercise tracking experience, Fitbit sleep tracking, Design / look & feel, Screen size, Fitbit heart rate tracking, Managing and interact with notifications, Software Stability, Syncing to Fitbit app, Battery life, Crowing scrolling, Ease of set-up out of the box, and Google Wallet. 

Finally, the survey wants to know if you got the Pixel Watch 2 for free or discounted when purchasing a Google phone. 

