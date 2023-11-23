Samsung brings One UI 6 & Android 14 to a few more affordable Galaxy smartphones

Samsung is rolling out its One UI 6 update, based on Android 14, to more and more devices, and that’s starting to include more affordable Galaxy smartphones such as the Galaxy A34.

Back in October Samsung launched its Android 14 update on the flagship Galaxy S23 series, and has since expanded it to high-end foldables and tablets. But, alongside that, budget models are starting to get some love.

That started with the Galaxy A54 earlier this week, which is now seeing its Android 14 update available in more regions as spotted by SamMobile. Where it originally showed up for AT&T users, it has since expanded to users in Europe, and should continue to expand in the days to come.

Beyond that, the Galaxy M53 has also picked up its Android 14 update, which is available in Russia right now.

Meanwhile, Samsung is also bringing Android 14 to the affordable Galaxy A34. The update first appeared for beta testers a little while ago, but now includes all users in several countries including Austria, Croatia, France, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Slovenia, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, and the UK as SamMobile notes.

Quite a few more budget Galaxy smartphones and tablets are set to get One UI 6 in the weeks to come. Stay tuned!

