Pixel Watch 2 is $70 off for Planet Fitness members

Avatar for Abner Li  | Nov 27 2023 - 4:12 pm PT
The best Pixel Watch 2 deal we’ve seen this Black Friday is $75 off from Google Fi. Planet Fitness is now offering members a $70 discount on Google’s latest wearable.

If you’re a gym member, Planet Fitness is offering $70 off the Pixel Watch 2 and Fitbit Charge 6. This brings the smartwatch to $279.99 (Wi-Fi) or $329.99 (LTE), while the fitness tracker is $89.95.  

Planet Fitness says this membership benefit is part of “PerksFest.” Valid until December 11, get the Pixel Watch 2 deal by signing in and visiting the app/website. This is a good deal if you’re an existing member, while new monthly memberships cost $10 or $25 with a yearly fee of $49.99. 

Another such perk is for Garmin products, while Planet Fitness previously partnered with Amazon to give members a Halo View fitness band that has since been discontinued. This is a pretty good promotional technique for all members involved.

Amazon briefly had a deeper discount on the Pixel Watch 2 over the weekend, but that’s now gone. Google’s focus this holiday season is on the original Pixel Watch, with deals ending today. There will presumably be one more wave of deals in December.

