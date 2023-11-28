 Skip to main content

Google app testing bottom Search bar again, cleans up settings

Avatar for Abner Li  | Nov 28 2023 - 8:40 am PT
After initially testing in 2021, the Google app is again exploring a bottom Search bar on Android. Meanwhile, the in-app settings page has been reorganized.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Still in early stages, Google app 14.48 reveals how it would be part of the bottom bar, which technically becomes a sheet complete with rounded corners. We see the very tall search bar in use. 

This would certainly aid in reachability on tall Android devices. We enabled this design today, but it’s clearly not finished, as there’s a gap at the top of the screen. Once done, the carousels for suggested actions and mini widgets, as well as the Discover articles, should move up.

Speaking of Discover, we also enabled a curious rename of the “Discover” tab to a more generic “Home.” 

Back in 2021, the bottom Search bar design was actually A/B tested. We’ll see if it gets that far this time.

In related news, the Google app is rolling out a small redesign of settings that consolidates some menus (eight from 11), so the list is less daunting. The new “Privacy & Safety” includes SafeSearch, Personal results, and Personalization, while “Other settings” serves as a catchall. This started rolling out last week but is not yet widely available.

