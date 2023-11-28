Google app testing bottom Search bar again, cleans up settings

After initially testing in 2021, the Google app is again exploring a bottom Search bar on Android. Meanwhile, the in-app settings page has been reorganized.

Still in early stages, Google app 14.48 reveals how it would be part of the bottom bar, which technically becomes a sheet complete with rounded corners. We see the very tall search bar in use.

This would certainly aid in reachability on tall Android devices. We enabled this design today, but it’s clearly not finished, as there’s a gap at the top of the screen. Once done, the carousels for suggested actions and mini widgets, as well as the Discover articles, should move up.

Speaking of Discover, we also enabled a curious rename of the “Discover” tab to a more generic “Home.”

Back in 2021, the bottom Search bar design was actually A/B tested. We’ll see if it gets that far this time.

In related news, the Google app is rolling out a small redesign of settings that consolidates some menus (eight from 11), so the list is less daunting. The new “Privacy & Safety” includes SafeSearch, Personal results, and Personalization, while “Other settings” serves as a catchall. This started rolling out last week but is not yet widely available.

