 Skip to main content

Google app gets a slightly more compact homepage on Android [Gallery]

Avatar for Abner Li  | Nov 24 2023 - 8:35 am PT
0 Comments

Frankly, Google Search sticks out compared to all other Material You apps on Android, but it’s now testing a more compact homepage.

Back in March, the Google app introduced what I would consider to be a comically large Search bar. The element doesn’t need to be more prominent given that it’s already at the top of the screen and the reason people open the app.

This change was first introduced on iOS and the trend is only now starting to make its way to other Android apps, though the field in Gmail is still much shorter.

The large search bar is here to stay, but Google has added a magnifying glass icon to the left (like before) next to “Search.” In dark mode, the microphone and Google Lens icon are now white instead of being multi-colored. 

Google app compact
Google app compact

Earlier this year, Google also introduced a carousel of various Search and Lens suggestions: Shop for products, Translate text, Search photo, Solve homework, and Identify song. It was also comically large, but Google is now prepping something much smaller that allows you to see three, instead of two, per screen. This is a good idea and helps emphasize the search bar, as well as the second carousel for weather, air quality, sports, and finance just below it.

The final thing we spotted with the Google app 14.47 beta is a subtle blue gradient that helps make the app feel less stark. The Google app currently lacks Dynamic Color, while the Material You bottom bar appears to have been pulled in recent months. 

These trio of changes are not yet widely rolled out, and we’re only seeing it on one device so far.

More on Google app:

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google app

Google app

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com