Google Slides getting built-in presentation recording tool

Instead of using third-party tools, Google Slides is rolling out the ability to record yourself presenting with link-based Drive sharing once you’re done.

From webinars, to employee trainings, to lessons for your classroom, slides recordings help you effortlessly record visual and engaging presentations without ever leaving Slides.

You’ll find a “Rec” button at the right of the toolbar, and there is a 30-minute limit for each session. Recordings will count toward your Google Drive storage. That pop-up is also where you can share and delete recordings associated with a presentation.

After confirming, you’re taken to a dedicated recording studio interface that lets you go through slides while recording options include a front-facing feed in the corner. From the settings in the bottom toolbar, you can select other cameras and microphones.

To start over, pause and click Re-record .

. To save your recording, pause and click Save to Drive.

This feature requires desktop Chrome and is not available on mobile. To create a recording, you must have edit access to the file.

Rolling out over the coming weeks, recording in Slides also requires Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus and Education Plus.

