 Skip to main content

Google Slides adding real-time live mouse pointers

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 18 2023 - 4:55 pm PT
0 Comments

To aid collaboration, Google Slides on the web is getting a live pointer that allows “you and your colleagues to see each other’s mouse pointers in real-time.”

Today, Google just notes what slide another person is viewing in the left side panel, as well as when they’re actively editing text. With live pointers, Google Slides will show where other people’s mouse cursors are. When activated, the arrow icon gets larger, with each user assigned a different color that’s accompanied by a floating name.

With this update, co-creators can easily point out specific text or visual elements within a Slide in order to highlight important information and content. 

This will be especially useful for walkthroughs when a document is still being worked on. At the right end of the toolbar, you’ll see a new live pointer icon to activate. Off by default, it can also be enabled in the app’s menus via View > Live pointers > Show my pointer.

Meanwhile, you can hide other live pointers from View > Live pointers > Show collaborator pointers – or by entering present mode.

This is rolling out over the coming weeks for both Workspace customers and personal Google Accounts.

More on Google Slides:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Slides

Google Slides
Google Workspace

Google Workspace

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com