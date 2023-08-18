Google redesigning Docs on Android tablets to match the web UI

Google’s work on optimizing first-party apps for Android tablets and foldables continues with an upcoming redesign for Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

This “modernized visual design” basically brings the web UI to Android. Instead of a solid app bar, you get a pill-shaped Material 3 toolbar for font and formatting that looks exactly like the docs.google.com version. It should result in a more consistent experience across mobile and desktop.

Controls for undo/redo, text/paragraph, insert (links, tablets, etc.), and comments, including live collaborators, remain in the top-right corner. The panel for comments leverages a floating sheet design.

Officially, Google says “Android users will notice a refreshed look for things like the editing toolbar, icons, background colors, and more.” It doesn’t specify tablets, but that is the one image we have today.

It’s possible that the phone UI will see some Material 3 modernizations as well, but the bulk of the enhancements look to be for large screen devices.

This redesign is rolling “in the coming weeks” for Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides on Android. It follows other large screen updates, like image drag-and-drop support, but this is the biggest so far. Meanwhile, Google Docs for Android is defaulting to editing and paginated mode.

Google Docs today

