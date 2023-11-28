OnePlus confirms key OnePlus 12 specs, including the return of wireless charging

The OnePlus 12 is set to be unveiled in just a few days, and in traditional OnePlus fashion, we’re getting specs and details ahead of the formal debut. That includes a new breakdown of some key OnePlus 12 specs and features, including the return of wireless charging.

On Weibo, OnePlus’ Li JieLouis confirms that the OnePlus 12 will be released in China on December 5, and confirms several key specs of the upcoming flagship. That includes, of course, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which comes as no surprise.

Beyond that, there’s also mention of the new “2K Oriental Screen,” which is presumably the display that OnePlus showed off in October. During that previous showcase, we also saw an IR blaster, which JieLouis further mentions, and there’s also a quick mention of “rain touch,” which is presumably the tech OnePlus showed off recently which allows the touchscreen to work better when wet.

The post goes on to confirm the use of a Sony Lytia LYT-808 sensor for the camera. Previous teasers offered a look at the camera quality, including the use of the periscope zoom lens. Notably, the OnePlus Open uses a similar Sony Lytia sensor, and we’ve been very pleased with its results.

But perhaps the biggest confirmation here is that the OnePlus 12 will have wireless charging.

OnePlus has offered wireless charging in the past, but removed the feature in the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Open without any good excuses. It’s unclear if the OnePlus 12 will make any improvements to wireless charging specs – previous OnePlus devices offered 50W wireless charging – but we’re just glad to see it back in place. It also seems entirely possible, now that certification is underway, that OnePlus could be among the first to adopt Qi2.

The OnePlus 12 debuts in China on December 5, and will arrive in global markets sometime in January according to reports.

