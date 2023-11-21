OnePlus 12 reportedly gets its global launch in January

As has been the case with the past couple of launches, the OnePlus 12 will make its debut in China before launching globally. Now, though, we’re getting some clarification on when that will be.

This week, OnePlus officially announced a December 4 event where, alongside some 10-year anniversary celebrations, the brand would also announce the OnePlus 12 in China. Based on years prior, it seemed likely that the global launch would then follow a month later in January 2024.

According to the reliable Max Jambor, that’s accurate, and the OnePlus 12 will launch in January.

Jambor first said that the OnePlus 12 would make its global debut in “early” January but later clarified that it won’t be “early” after all.

A January launch also puts the device with some stiff competition, as Samsung is currently eyeing a mid-January launch for the Galaxy S24 series.

He adds that the launch will see the OnePlus 12 “series” debut, implying more than one device. As for what that device will be, there is no mention, but the most likely candidate is a sequel to the OnePlus 11R, a series that’s exclusive to India and has been ongoing for the past few generations.

OnePlus previously said that it was done with “Pro” phones, but then again, the brand also said it was done forcing Facebook apps on users’ phones, and that’s no longer true either.

In any case, the OnePlus 12 looks like one to look forward to with its new cameras, a supposed return to wireless charging, and more.

