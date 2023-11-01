OnePlus 12 camera samples are here, using a better version of the Open’s sensor [Gallery]

OnePlus has historically struggled with cameras, but the OnePlus Open has really changed the game. As it turns out, the OnePlus 12 will be using a better version of the sensor that makes the foldable’s camera so good, and we’re getting a first look too.

The OnePlus Open, put simply, has a very good camera and is easily the best OnePlus has put out to date. And it’s done that using a special new camera sensor from Sony. The “stacked” design of the Lytia 808 improves how light is gathered, and the result so far has been stunning.

Expected to debut in December, the OnePlus 12 was largely thought to use the Sony IMX966 sensor, a 50MP camera with a 1/2-inch size. But now, it’s looking like the OnePlus 12 will use a version of the sensor in the OnePlus Open.

A teaser posted to Weibo (via GSMArena) confirms that a new Sony Lytia sensor will debut in the OnePlus 12, but it’s unclear what that sensor will be or how it will differ from the one in the OnePlus Open.

Meanwhile, we’re also getting an early look at what the OnePlus 12’s camera will offer, courtesy of the president of OnePlus China, Li Jie Louis. The images were posted to Weibo and show off shots from the main sensor, as well as the telephoto (which appears to be 3x with a 6x crop, like the OnePlus Open).

The OnePlus 12 is expected to launch in December in China before a later global debut.

