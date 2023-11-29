Google Home rolling out first-gen Nest Cam Outdoor support in preview

Following the Indoor variant in August, the Google Home Preview Program is now rolling out support for the Nest Cam Outdoor (1st gen).

After joining the Preview Program, owners will be notified in the Favorites Tab when they’re able to transfer over their first-generation wired Nest Cam Outdoor. This is a gradual rollout and Google says it “may take a couple of weeks to see the prompt as [it adds] more Nest Cam Outdoor users each week.”

Once complete, you can manage the older camera in the Google Home app and access the updated camera history experience, as well as quickly switch between the timeline and event list.

Keep in mind that “your camera will no longer be available in the Nest app,” which will lose the camera live view. Previous camera history will remain available until it expires, but nothing new will appear.

During the Preview Program, you can transfer back to the Nest app. Instructions are available here.

Older cameras other than Nest Cam Outdoor will remain in the Nest app until we support their ability to transfer to the Home app.

Once again, Google says there is “no change to the Nest app today.”

Looking ahead, Google says it continuing other work on support for other cameras. More broadly, Google will “continue to bring support for more Nest devices and features to the Home app, one device at a time, while maintaining privacy, security, and experiences for our users. Each device has its own complexity and requires migrating infrastructure, updates to device software, and evaluating if the hardware can be supported.”

