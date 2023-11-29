 Skip to main content

Google Home rolling out first-gen Nest Cam Outdoor support in preview

Avatar for Abner Li  | Nov 29 2023 - 9:41 am PT
6 Comments

Following the Indoor variant in August, the Google Home Preview Program is now rolling out support for the Nest Cam Outdoor (1st gen).

After joining the Preview Program, owners will be notified in the Favorites Tab when they’re able to transfer over their first-generation wired Nest Cam Outdoor. This is a gradual rollout and Google says it “may take a couple of weeks to see the prompt as [it adds] more Nest Cam Outdoor users each week.”

Once complete, you can manage the older camera in the Google Home app and access the updated camera history experience, as well as quickly switch between the timeline and event list.

Keep in mind that “your camera will no longer be available in the Nest app,” which will lose the camera live view. Previous camera history will remain available until it expires, but nothing new will appear.

During the Preview Program, you can transfer back to the Nest app. Instructions are available here.

Older cameras other than Nest Cam Outdoor will remain in the Nest app until we support their ability to transfer to the Home app.

Once again, Google says there is “no change to the Nest app today.”

Looking ahead, Google says it continuing other work on support for other cameras. More broadly, Google will “continue to bring support for more Nest devices and features to the Home app, one device at a time, while maintaining privacy, security, and experiences for our users. Each device has its own complexity and requires migrating infrastructure, updates to device software, and evaluating if the hardware can be supported.”

More on Google Home:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Home

Google Home
nest cam

nest cam
Nest Cam Outdoor

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com